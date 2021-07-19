Blackstone Group Inc. Acquires 4,691,642 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 34.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up 1.4% of Blackstone Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Blackstone Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $673,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,524,000 after purchasing an additional 381,238 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Enbridge by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 561,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,932,000 after purchasing an additional 90,568 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

ENB traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.75. 178,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,463,739. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.87%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.23.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

