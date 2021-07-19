Blackstone Group Inc. Sells 7,536,046 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Blackstone Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,958,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,536,046 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. owned about 1.25% of Antero Midstream worth $53,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,675,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 222,012 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 588.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,513,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,529 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.2% in the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,528,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,915,000 after purchasing an additional 601,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $15,656,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,126. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AM. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

