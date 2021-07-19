BMO Capital Markets Boosts Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $103.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.68.

MS stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.64. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,891,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,257 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after buying an additional 45,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

