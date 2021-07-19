Bo Kruse Sells 4,000 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $133,920.00.
CRC opened at $26.41 on Monday. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.74.
California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.
About California Resources
California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.
