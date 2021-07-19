Bo Kruse Sells 4,000 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $133,920.00.

CRC opened at $26.41 on Monday. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.74.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $408,693,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,657,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 2,499.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,065,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,668,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

