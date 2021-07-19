Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $45.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.17.

NYSE BCC opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.77. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,417. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

