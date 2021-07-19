BOLT Achieves Market Cap of $2.96 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $52,188.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00047601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013124 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $237.79 or 0.00771882 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

