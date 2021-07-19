Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Short Interest Up 63.3% in June

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 811,600 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the June 15th total of 497,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Boqii stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.42. Boqii has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $350.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $35.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Boqii will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boqii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boqii by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 570,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 114,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boqii by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 97,165 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Boqii during the 4th quarter valued at $648,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boqii during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boqii during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. 9.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

