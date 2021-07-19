BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $38,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA opened at $45.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.15. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other news, VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $380,224.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,703.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $512,692.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

