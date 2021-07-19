Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Bares Capital Management Inc.

Bares Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 356,013 shares during the period. BOX comprises 0.3% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of BOX worth $14,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth $13,011,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of BOX by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 145,968 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 51.8% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 688,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,803,000 after buying an additional 234,805 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in BOX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of BOX by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 320,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BOX shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,334,629. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOX stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,079. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -116.89 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.