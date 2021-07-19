Boxer Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,074,082 Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,074,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,757,000. Cullinan Oncology accounts for approximately 1.5% of Boxer Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ:CGEM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.34. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,771. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cullinan Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Cullinan Oncology Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.