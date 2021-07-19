Boxer Capital LLC Purchases 427,415 Shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,030,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,415 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC’s holdings in Codiak BioSciences were worth $15,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

Codiak BioSciences stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.69. 1,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,981. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Codiak BioSciences Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.