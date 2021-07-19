Brad E. Herr Sells 14,875 Shares of Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Stock

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) CFO Brad E. Herr sold 14,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $10,412.50.

OTCMKTS:CBDS opened at $0.42 on Monday. Cannabis Sativa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.50.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through two segments, PrestoCorp and GKMP. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

