BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Down 29.8% in June

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the June 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of BrainsWay stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25. BrainsWay has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BrainsWay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at $1,806,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter worth about $9,163,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,602,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 498,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter worth about $1,621,000. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

