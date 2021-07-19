Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 698,200 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the June 15th total of 475,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE BAK traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.56. 14,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,294. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.18 and a beta of 1.60. Braskem has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $25.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Braskem will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Braskem by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Braskem by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAK shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Braskem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

