Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $875,000 Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,711 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.7% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.64.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.80. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $284.10. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

