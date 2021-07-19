Bridge Oracle (BRG) Market Cap Reaches $5.55 Million

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Bridge Oracle coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded down 69.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bridge Oracle has a total market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $139,164.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00038235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00100326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00147471 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,312.47 or 0.99931944 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Profile

Bridge Oracle launched on August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link . Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Bridge Oracle Coin Trading

