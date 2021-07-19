Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

BHG stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. Bright Health Group has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

In other news, SVP Peter W. Sonsini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell purchased 1,944,444 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.