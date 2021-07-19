Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Position Boosted by Tenzing Global Management LLC

Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares during the quarter. Brightcove makes up 25.8% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tenzing Global Management LLC owned 9.91% of Brightcove worth $80,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brightcove alerts:

BCOV opened at $12.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.95. Brightcove Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $510.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.