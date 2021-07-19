Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.71.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,812,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,042. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,000 shares of company stock worth $1,997,300. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

