Brokerages Anticipate Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $372.51 Million

Analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will post sales of $372.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $367.97 million to $375.20 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $406.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.62.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $17.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $206,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $877,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,344 shares of company stock worth $11,437,363 in the last ninety days. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.