Brokerages Anticipate Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Asset Management’s earnings. Brookfield Asset Management reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 362.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brookfield Asset Management.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,342,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,265. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $52.53. The stock has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

