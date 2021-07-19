Brokerages Anticipate First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.83 Million

Analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will report $115.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.30 million to $117.14 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $109.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $469.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $465.60 million to $473.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $496.06 million, with estimates ranging from $474.02 million to $520.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR stock opened at $54.34 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

