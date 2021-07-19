Brokerages Anticipate Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to Announce -$0.58 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.62). Homology Medicines reported earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($1.81). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 300.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million.

FIXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $6.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $16.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 51.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Homology Medicines by 50.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 83,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Homology Medicines by 36.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 55,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 14,822 shares during the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

