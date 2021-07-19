Brokerages Anticipate MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Post $2.93 EPS

Equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will announce earnings of $2.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99. MKS Instruments posted earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $11.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.60.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $157.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.67. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $101.78 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.84%.

In related news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $649,626.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.6% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MKS Instruments (MKSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.