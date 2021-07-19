Brokerages Anticipate NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. NextGen Healthcare also posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXGN. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NXGN stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.22.

In related news, CEO Sean Brynjelsen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after buying an additional 23,625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 21.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after buying an additional 89,388 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 12.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 87.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

