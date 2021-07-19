Brokerages Anticipate Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.87 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will post sales of $28.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.70 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $9.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 209.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $120.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $122.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $152.50 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $178.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 13.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE SOI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,119. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.6% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 325,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 21.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 454,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. 52.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

