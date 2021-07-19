Brokerages Expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.50. Conagra Brands reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $34.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.92. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $737,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 15,369 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Earnings History and Estimates for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

