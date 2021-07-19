Brokerages Expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to post sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.
On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $6.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RPM International.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.
Shares of RPM opened at $88.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.78. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $76.53 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 49.51%.
About RPM International
RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.
