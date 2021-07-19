Brokerages Expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $359.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to post sales of $359.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $375.18 million and the lowest is $344.40 million. Virtu Financial reported sales of $668.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.07.

Virtu Financial stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.89. 1,350,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,595. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $32.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 41.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

