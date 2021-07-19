Brokerages Set Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Target Price at $9.31

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Amarin alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth approximately $870,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 182.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Amarin by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amarin stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.20. 73,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,458. Amarin has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.60 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.