Brokerages Set Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Target Price at $5.19

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.19.

ARNGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Shares of ARNGF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 146,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,118. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.