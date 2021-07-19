Brokerages Set Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Target Price at $79.61

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.87.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,307,416. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

