Brokerages Set NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Target Price at $44.33

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NCR stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,207. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.88. NCR has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.69 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in NCR by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 165.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

