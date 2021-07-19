Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will announce $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Brunswick posted sales of $987.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year sales of $5.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $6.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brunswick.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $69,648,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,081,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,130,000 after buying an additional 576,430 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Brunswick by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,699,000 after buying an additional 239,542 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $16,315,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 342,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,621,000 after buying an additional 200,575 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,135. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.