BSCPAD (BSCPAD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $48,550.00

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001595 BTC on major exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $15.98 million and $48,550.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00037525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00099110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00147775 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,720.90 or 0.99763224 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

