Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Up 59.4% in June

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,356,800 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the June 15th total of 1,478,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23,568.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDWBF opened at $3.25 on Monday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Budweiser Brewing Company APAC in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, sells, and exports beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of approximately 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

