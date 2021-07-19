Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Update

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the June 15th total of 149,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

BZZUF opened at $28.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.63. Buzzi Unicem has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

