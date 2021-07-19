Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Coverage Initiated at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $168.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.12.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $137.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.33. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $97.45 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $6,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,277,670.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,574,622.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $12,982,650. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

