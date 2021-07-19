Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $132,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,515,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $2,187,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,238,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,285,000 after acquiring an additional 228,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $2,219,299.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,144.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CZR opened at $89.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.75. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

