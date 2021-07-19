CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 959,600 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the June 15th total of 769,700 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 232,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of CAMP stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $11.80. 2,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,784. The stock has a market cap of $416.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $14.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.25 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CalAmp will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAMP shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital cut their price target on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CalAmp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CalAmp by 5,641.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CalAmp by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CalAmp by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

