California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) CMO Sells $39,600.00 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $39,600.00.

NYSE:CRC opened at $26.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.74.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,364,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $951,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

