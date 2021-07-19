California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,276 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 636,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Cerner worth $45,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $77.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

