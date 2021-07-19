California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $49,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $98.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

