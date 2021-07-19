California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,359,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,475 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $50,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Boston Partners raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,565,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,734,000 after purchasing an additional 907,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,307,000 after acquiring an additional 193,460 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,687,000 after buying an additional 1,779,235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,483,000 after acquiring an additional 240,823 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.98.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $4,247,076.08. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

