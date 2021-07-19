California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,605 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $48,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.46.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.07.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

