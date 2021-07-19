California State Teachers Retirement System Has $59.05 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in McKesson were worth $59,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 539.2% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 74.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after buying an additional 313,020 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in McKesson by 14.5% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 734.1% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in McKesson by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $189.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.07. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $204.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,193. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.33.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

