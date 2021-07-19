California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,641 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $57,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 996 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,478 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,348 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,089,000 after buying an additional 11,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Strosahl sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $48,217.00. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,846 shares of company stock worth $16,217,772 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW opened at $388.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $364.65.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.58.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

