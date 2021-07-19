California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of TransDigm Group worth $56,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

NYSE TDG opened at $633.58 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $418.02 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $643.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 234.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.14.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $54,835,440. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.