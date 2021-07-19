California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,027 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Delta Air Lines worth $53,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

DAL stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.97.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

