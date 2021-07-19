California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 49,535 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,475,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,535 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $53,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Northcoast Research raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

In other The Kroger news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total value of $4,843,600.00. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,570 shares of company stock worth $5,457,385. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KR opened at $39.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.03. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The Kroger’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

